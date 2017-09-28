Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Airtel, Piramal Finance in news

Most Asian indexes rose in early Thursday trade. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open positive

US stocks closed higher Wednesday after the release of the GOP’s tax plan framework and as investors eyed higher interest rates.

Most Asian indexes rose in early Thursday trade, after US equities advanced and the greenback rose following the unveiling of a long-awaited tax reform plan stateside.

Airtel to invest Rs20,000 crore this year in digital infrastructure: Sunil Mittal

Bharti Airtel Ltd will invest up to Rs20,000 crore this year in digital infrastructure, the company’s chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.

Mukesh Ambani says data is the new oil, every Indian should have access

In the next one year, 4G coverage in India will exceed that of 2G, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), predicted at the first edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

Air India ties up with PNB, IndusInd for Rs3,250 crore loan

Air India has tied up with public sector lender Punjab National Bank and private lender IndusInd to secure loans to the tune of over Rs3,000 crore for meeting working capital requirements.

Piramal Finance enters housing finance segment

Piramal Finance Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, announced entry into retail housing finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Piramal Housing Finance.

IDBI Bank sells 9% stake in Sidbi

State-owned IDBI Bank Ltd said it has sold 9% stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) for an undisclosed amount in a bid to mobilise funds by exiting non-core business.

ICICI Lombard shares end 3.1% higher on market debut

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd recovered after a weak debut and closed 3.1% higher on Wednesday after the general insurer’s Rs5,700-crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed nearly three times earlier this month.