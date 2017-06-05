Rupee hits near three-week high against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.612% compared to its previous close of 6.627%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday opened stronger for the third consecutive session to hit a near three-week high against the US dollar ahead of the key Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bi-monthly policy.

The rupee opened and touched a high of 64.32 a dollar, a level last seen on 17 May. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.34, up 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 64.44.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.612% compared to its previous close of 6.627%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The RBI is expected to keep rates unchanged in its 6-7 June monetary policy review, but is likely to soften its hawkish stance amid slower economic growth and record-low inflation, according to a Mint poll of 12 economists.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.13% or 41.53 points to 31,314.82. So far this year, it has gained 17%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.56%, while foreign investors bought $7.83 billion and $10.82 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.27%, South Korean won 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.19%, Indonesian rupiah 0.19%, China renminbi 0.1% and Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.17% and Singapore dollar 0.11%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.772, up 0.06% from its previous close of 96.715.

On Friday, the US Labor Department said 138,000 jobs were created last month, well below the expected 185,000. Wages also grew less than expected, with average hourly earnings rising at a 2.5% annualized rate. The unemployment rate, however, fell to 4.3% from 4.4%

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, escalating a crisis that started over Qatar’s relationship with Iran and its support of the Muslim Brotherhood.