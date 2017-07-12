Retail inflation in June hits new low of 1.54%

New Delhi: Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) further eased to 1.54% in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

More From Livemint »

Consumer prices rose 2.18% year-on-year in May.

Retail food prices fell 2.12% last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05% fall in the previous month. Reuters