Last Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 06 07 PM IST

Retail inflation in June hits new low of 1.54%

Guage at lowest level since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers

Manoj Kumar
Retail food prices fell 2.12% last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05% fall in the previous month. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) further eased to 1.54% in June, helped by a fall in food prices, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise was slower than 1.70% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and was the lowest since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on a combined CPI index for rural and urban consumers.

    Consumer prices rose 2.18% year-on-year in May.

    Retail food prices fell 2.12% last month from a year ago, compared with a 1.05% fall in the previous month. Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 06 04 PM IST
