Yes Bank, IndusInd to join BSE Sensex index, Lupin, Cipla dropped
Private sector lenders Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective 18 December
Bengaluru: Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective 18 December, the index provider said on Friday.
Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd.
Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45%. Lupin has shed 44%, while Cipla has gained about 4% in 2017.
