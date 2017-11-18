 Yes Bank, IndusInd to join BSE Sensex index, Lupin, Cipla dropped - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Nov 18 2017. 10 48 AM IST

Yes Bank, IndusInd to join BSE Sensex index, Lupin, Cipla dropped

Private sector lenders Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective 18 December
Vishal Sridhar
Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks. Photo: Bloomberg
Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Indian private sector lenders Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd will join the BSE stock exchange’s 30-member Sensex index, effective 18 December, the index provider said on Friday.

Drugmakers Lupin Ltd and Cipla Ltd will make way for the two banks, according to a statement from Asia Index Pvt Ltd.

Yes Bank has gained nearly a third so far this year, while IndusInd has added more than 45%. Lupin has shed 44%, while Cipla has gained about 4% in 2017.

First Published: Sat, Nov 18 2017. 10 48 AM IST
Topics: BSE Yes Bank IndusInd Lupin Cipla

