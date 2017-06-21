RBI lifts restriction on foreign investment in IDFC

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank has removed the restriction on foreign investment in IDFC Ltd after the shareholding of overseas investors fell below the prescribed level.

“The foreign shareholding by foreign institutional investors/foreign portfolio investors in IDFC have gone below the prescribed FII/FPI investment limit. Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares by FII/FPI of the above company, are withdrawn with immediate effect,” the RBI said in notification.

Foreign portfolio investors held 32.18% stake in IDFC Ltd as on 19 June, 2017. FIIs, NRIs and PIOs (Persons of Indian Origins) can invest in primary and secondary capital markets in India through PIS.

The RBI monitors the ceilings on FII/NRI/PIO investments in Indian companies on a daily basis and has fixed the cut-off points two percentage points lower than the actual ceiling.