Gold prices slide on weak global cues, muted demand

Silver fell by Rs300 to Rs40,700 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices edged down by Rs10 to Rs30,500 at the bullion market on Wednesday, largely in sync with a weak trend overseas amid falling demand from local jewellers. Silver also fell by Rs300 to Rs40,700 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said a subdued trend overseas as firming dollar eroded demand for the precious metals, mainly influenced sentiment here. Globally, gold rates fell 0.30% to $1272.50 an ounce and silver by 0.35% to $16.84 an ounce in Singapore. In addition, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers and shifting of funds towards the soaring equity also weighed on the prices, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shed Rs10 each to Rs30,500 and Rs30,350 per 10 gram, respectively. It had gained Rs60 on Tuesday. Sovereign however was steady at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.

Tracking gold, silver ready fell by Rs300 to Rs40,700 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs270 to Rs39,635 per kg. Silver coins however continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.