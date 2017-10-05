Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, pharma stocks rise

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Thursday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained on Thursday amid continuous buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs). Asian cues remained positive, backed by overnight advance on Wall Street. The realty, healthcare, auto, metal and capital goods indices were driving the markets. DIIs bought shares net Rs584.88 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) dumped equities of Rs632.14 crore on Wednesday, showed provisional data.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.03%, while financial markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea are closed on Thursday for a holiday. US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.09% higher on Wednesday. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.20am: BSE Sensex gained 45.81 points, or 0.14%, to 31,717.52, while the Nifty 50 rose 13.90 points, or 0.14%, to 9,928.80.

■ 10.17am: Wipro Ltd’s digital business unit Wipro Digital said that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire San Francisco-based design and business strategy consultancy Cooper. Wipro shares rose 0.34% to Rs284.05 on BSE.

■ 10.15am: Jai Balaji Industries Ltd said that its creditor IFCI has filed an insolvency petition against the company at the Kolkata bench of the NCLT, which has adjourned the matter till 11 October. The company said it is in active discussion with IFCI to resolve the matter mutually. Shares of Jai Balaji fell 0.93% to Rs11.70.

■ 9.57am: BSE Sensex rose 70 points, or 0.22%, to 31,742.39, while the Nifty 50 gained 70.68 points, or 0.22%, to 9,932.70.

■ 9.53am: Kerala Ayurveda Ltd rose 5% to Rs76.55 after ace investors Equity Intelligence India (Porinju Veliyath) bought 1.4 lakh shares or 1.3% stake at Rs72.95 each.

■ 9.50am: Future group stocks gained after ET reported that Future Retail to buy Shoppers Stop’s hypercity for Rs700 crore. Future Retail Ltd rose 2%, Future Consumer Ltd gained 4.4%, Future Enterprises Ltd added 3%.

■ 9.27am: BSE Sensex opens higher by 39.34 points, or 0.12%, to 31,711.05, while the Nifty 50 rises 11.95 points, or 0.12%, to 9,926.85.

■ 9.25am: Natco Pharma gained 6.7% to Rs1,016.90 after the company on Wednesday said its partner Mylan NV has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for selling the generic version of multiple sclerosis drug copaxone in two strengths, which has a combined market size of more than $4 billion.

■ 9.20am: Parag Milk Foods Ltd rose 2.3% to Rs262.05 after the RBI said that foreign investment in the company raised to 40% from 24% earlier.

■ 9.17am: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd was up 1.6% to Rs1,309.65 after Mint reported that the company has matched the bid made by Tata Motors Ltd for supplying electric vehicles to the state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, winning 30% of the marque order.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.07 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.11 against the dollar, down 0.13% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.01.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.717%—a level last seen on 15 May, compared to its previous close of 6.702%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed as traders awaiting US non-farm payrolls report due on Friday. Thai Baht was down 0.18%, Singapore dollar 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%. However, China renminbi was up 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.05%, South Korean won 0.04%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.5, up 0.04% from its previous close of 93.458.

PTI contributed to this live blog