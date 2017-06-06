The sum assured can be less than the death benefit

There is difference between sum-assured and death benefit in life insurance. An important factor that decides the premium of your life insurance policy is the sum assured. Sum assured is the money that the insurer pays in case the insured event takes place. So, in the case of a term policy on death of the policyholder, the beneficiary gets the sum assured. Under a term policy there is no difference between the death benefit and the sum assured. But in the case of insurance cum investment plans, the sum assured may not be the same as death benefit. It could even be higher or lower than the death benefit. That’s because the rules define the minimum level of death benefit. So some plans—read traditional plans—that peg the maturity benefit to the sum assured may offer a corpus that’s lower than the death benefit.

Rules on minimum death benefit

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has mandated a minimum level of death benefit for all insurance policies. So for individuals below 45 years of age, the death benefit can’t be less than 10 times the annual premium paid. This means an individual who pays Rs1 lakh as premium is entitled to a death benefit of Rs10 lakh. For older individuals, the death benefit needs to be at least 7 times the annual premium. An exception to this rule is for policies with tenure of less than 10 years. In this case, the minimum death benefit can be five times the annual premium.

Further, the rules mandate that the death benefit at any time during the policy term should not be less than 105% of premiums paid. So, if the policy term is 25 years and annual premium is Rs1 lakh, then on death in the 20th year will mean a death benefit of Rs21 lakh and not Rs10 lakh even though the policy may give a death benefit of 10 times the annual premium.

From a tax perspective as well, a death benefit that’s 10 times the annual premium is necessary. In order to benefit from a tax deduction of Rs1.5 lakh under section 80C of the Income Tax Act, the death benefit on your policy needs to be at least 10 times the annual premium. In fact this is important even to make sure that on maturity, the corpus comes to you tax free.

The meaning of sum assured

In traditional plans, the sum assured is usually the minimum amount guaranteed on maturity or on death of the policyholder. In fact, participating plans declare the annual bonus as a percentage of this sum assured. So, for some plans keeping the sum assured at 10 times the annual premium may not be viable. Insurers have therefore bifurcated the sum assured and the death benefit.

Now, in traditional plans, the sum assured usually describes the investment benefits and it could be different from the death benefit: could be less, equal or more. The death benefit under the plan is usually paid as higher of the sum assured or 10 times the annual premium if you are below 45 years, or 105% of the premiums paid till date.

So if you are in the market to buy a bundled policy, understand both the investment and death benefits carefully.