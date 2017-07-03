GTPL Hathway to make stock market debut tomorrow

New Delhi: Leading cable TV and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway, which has concluded its Rs485 crore initial public offer (IPO), will make a debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The IPO was subscribed 1.53 times during the 21-23 June offer period.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of shares worth Rs240 crore and offer for sale of up to 1.44 crore shares, with the price band of Rs167-170 a share.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of loan and other general corporate purposes.

JM Financial Institutional Securities, BNP Paribas, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Yes Securities are managing the issue.