Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Fortis Healthcare shares fall 5%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened marginally higher against the previous session’s closing on Friday before it quickly declined. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee trades little changed against the US dollar. The shares of M&M, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma rise, whereas the shares of Hero MotoCorp and Adani Ports fall.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 12 points, or 0.04%, to 31,279, while the Nifty 50 fell 10 points, or 0.10%, to 9,620.

■ 9.25am: Fortis Healthcare Ltd fell 5.5% to Rs187 after the company said in a notice to BSE that Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) of Malaysia has abandoned its pursuit of Fortis Healthcare and SRL Diagnostics, dealing a body blow to the efforts of Malvinder and Shivinder Mohan Singh to reduce their debt by selling off their healthcare assets.

■ 9.22am: Tata Motors Ltd rose 0.2% to Rs453.60 after huge block deal. Around 83.50 million shares or 2.9% stake of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.20am: Shriram EPS Ltd rose 9% to Rs25.95 after the company said it got orders worth Rs165 crore under water management business.

■ 9.17am: Max India Ltd fell 1% to Rs154.30 after huge block deal. Around 11.5 million shares of the company changed hands in a block deal, according to Bloomberg report. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.55 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.58 a dollar, up 0.03% from its Thursday’s close of 64.60.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.457% compared to its previous close of 6.428%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Markets in Asia traded sideways early Friday after the sell-off in mainland China markets on Thursday and as oil prices advanced off 10-month lows.