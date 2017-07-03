Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Maruti, HeroMoto Corp in news

US equities end higher; Asian markets open mixed

US equities closed mostly higher on Friday as Wall Street capped a strong first-half performance.

More From Livemint »

Asia markets were mixed in early Monday trade, as markets awaited key economic indicators out of China and digested results of the Bank of Japan’s quarterly survey.

Moody’s sees GST boosting India GDP growth

Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will be positive for India’s rating as it will lead to higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and increased tax revenues, Moody’s Investors Service said on Sunday.

Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal takes home over Rs30 crore in annual pay in FY17

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, took home an annual pay package of Rs30.1 crore for 2016-17.

RBI report warns of more NPA pain

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that risks to the banking industry’s stability have worsened, with asset quality and profitability deteriorating further.

BSE to revise transaction charges on equity segment from 1 August

Top stock exchange BSE has decided to revise the transaction charges for trading in equities, with lower volumes attracting higher fees, from 1 August.

Maruti’s June sales rise marginally

Car market leader, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said it’s passenger vehicles sales in June in the domestic market rose marginally 1% to 93,057 units over a year ago period.

Hero MotoCorp cuts prices to pass on GST benefits

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reduced prices of its mass selling models by up to Rs1,800 to pass on GST benefits to its customers.

CMS Info Systems prepares for IPO, may raise up to Rs800 crore

Baring Private Equity Asia-owned cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd has started work on an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise around Rs700-800 crore, reports Mint.