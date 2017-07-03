Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Maruti, HeroMoto Corp in news
In other news, Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, took home an annual pay package of Rs30.1 crore for 2016-17
Latest News »
- Y.V. Reddy’s memoir—a chocolate with the wrapper on
- Pharma firms yet to begin billing under new GST rates
- E-filing vault makes your tax e-filing account safer
- Government bonds for saving LTCG must be bought within 6 months of selling house
- UK may change law to save jobs at Tata Steel’s Port Talbot plant
US equities end higher; Asian markets open mixed
US equities closed mostly higher on Friday as Wall Street capped a strong first-half performance.
More From Livemint »
Asia markets were mixed in early Monday trade, as markets awaited key economic indicators out of China and digested results of the Bank of Japan’s quarterly survey.
Moody’s sees GST boosting India GDP growth
Implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) will be positive for India’s rating as it will lead to higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and increased tax revenues, Moody’s Investors Service said on Sunday.
Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal takes home over Rs30 crore in annual pay in FY17
Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel, took home an annual pay package of Rs30.1 crore for 2016-17.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter »
RBI report warns of more NPA pain
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that risks to the banking industry’s stability have worsened, with asset quality and profitability deteriorating further.
BSE to revise transaction charges on equity segment from 1 August
Top stock exchange BSE has decided to revise the transaction charges for trading in equities, with lower volumes attracting higher fees, from 1 August.
Maruti’s June sales rise marginally
Car market leader, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said it’s passenger vehicles sales in June in the domestic market rose marginally 1% to 93,057 units over a year ago period.
Hero MotoCorp cuts prices to pass on GST benefits
The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has reduced prices of its mass selling models by up to Rs1,800 to pass on GST benefits to its customers.
CMS Info Systems prepares for IPO, may raise up to Rs800 crore
Baring Private Equity Asia-owned cash management company CMS Info Systems Ltd has started work on an initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise around Rs700-800 crore, reports Mint.