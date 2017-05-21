A new bundled insurance policy that is easy to sell but difficult to buy

In order to increase distribution footprint in the insurance industry, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has allowed the licensing of more feet on the street. Called point of sales persons (PoSP), these distributors can be on-boarded quickly since they have lower qualification, training and certification criteria as compared to regular agents. Irdai has allowed these individuals to sell only basic and easy to understand insurance products. In the life insurance space, the regulator identified pure-term insurance plans with and without return of premium, non-linked (non-participating) endowment and money-back plans that state the investment benefits upfront, and immediate annuity, as products that can be sold by these distributors.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Co. Ltd is the first insurance company to get its PoSP product approved. Called POS Saral Nivesh, it is a bundled policy that guarantees the investment benefit upfront. Think of it as a kind of fixed deposit with a crust of a life cover to understand it better. According to Subhrajit Mukhopadhyay, chief and appointed actuary, this policy is not only simple to understand but can be bought easily. “This policy has an easy enrolment process. The proposal form is simple with just four medical questions, including height and weight. It asks for basic details like occupation, income and education, nominee details, and a couple of statutory declarations, and if the customer has Aadhaar, we complete the KYC (know-your-customer) process through e-KYC. The whole process, including the decision to issue the policy, can be completed within 20 minutes,” he said.

As of now, the insurer has not enrolled PoSPs. “We are looking at various options for PoSP enrolment and are also exploring options with banks to use their PoS network. But this product is not exclusive to PoSPs. It can be sold through any channel and even online. For online sale, there is a premium discount of 3% since there is no commission,” said Mukhopadhyay. Let’s understand the product in detail.

What is it?

This is a non-participating policy, which means the benefits are guaranteed upfront. The policy term ranges from 10 to 20 years and the premium payment term within the policy term is 5-12 years. The maximum sum assured that one can choose under this plan is Rs10 lakh and depending upon the sum assured you choose, and other factors such as your age, policy term and premium payment term, the policy will calculate the annual premium.

The sum assured in this policy is the guaranteed maturity benefit and the death benefit. However, as per rules, if the policyholder dies during the policy term, the beneficiary is entitled to higher of the three: 10 times the annual premium paid, sum assured or 105% of the premiums paid so far.

In terms of maturity, at the end of the policy term, the policy pays the sum assured. This policy offers premium discounts for choosing a higher sum assured.

How does it work?

As per the illustration mentioned in the product brochure, if a 35-year-old man buys this plan for a 20-year term (premiums payment term being 10 years) and for a sum assured of Rs5 lakh, the annual premium in this case will come to Rs24,917. So after paying Rs24,917 for 10 years, at the end of the policy term, the policyholder will get Rs5 lakh back. This is a net return of 4.5%.

Mint Money Take

From the point of view of simplicity, Suresh Sadagopan, a Mumbai-based financial planner, says there are a few misses. “There are still multiple options, such as premium payment term and policy term, to choose from. Also, the rate of investment is still missing. A basic over-the-counter product is something like a fixed deposit, where you know the rate of return over a given time period,” he said. According to him, while the product may make for easy selling, it still doesn’t make for easy buying as customers will need to be savvy to understand the policy.

The second aspect of this product is the return of 4.5%. Unless you are willing to lock into guaranteed returns at the cost of them being sub-optimal, you should look at other options. “For the risk-averse, the Public Provident Fund (PPF), or even the voluntary provident fund for the salaried, is a better option. The returns are not guaranteed but they offer a much higher rate of interest. So, even if the rates fall in future, the money would have compounded at a much higher rate to absorb the fall in interest rate later on,” added Sadagopan.