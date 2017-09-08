Opening bell: Asian markets edge up; Bharat Financial Inclusion, auto sector in news

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Asian stocks edge up; US markets little changed

US markets closed little changed. S&P 500 at 2,465 is slightly down 0.02% as investors continued to track hurricane Irma. Asian markets edged up in morning trade.

Govt to go after diesel vehicles heavily

Indian auto firms were warned by the government to switch to production of vehicles that run on non-polluting alternative fuels or risk being overtaken by inevitable policy change, reports Mint.

Jet Airways to focus on direct connectivity between tier-II cities

In a major shift in its domestic route network strategy, Jet Airways will now focus on providing direct connectivity between tier-II cities as it aims to penetrate deeper into such markets, reports PTI.

Tata Motors plans global SUVs on Jaguar Land Rover platform

Tata Motors Ltd plans to piggy-back on Jaguar Land Rover platform to develop two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) that will hit the roads in 2019, reports The Times of India.

Havells looks to triple revenue in 5 years

Six months after it acquired the consumer durables business of Lloyd Electrical and Engineering Ltd, Havells India Ltd has set itself an ambitious target of more than tripling its revenue to Rs20,000 crore in five years, reports Mint.

Bharat Financial Inclusion close to finalizing a buyer

Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd, India’s first listed micro lender, is close to finalizing a buyer in what could be an all-stock deal, reports Mint.

Monsanto to sell branded cotton seeds business in India

Monsanto is selling its branded cotton seeds business in India to Tierra Agrotech, although the company will continue remain invested in corn seeds, crop protection, vegetables and Bollgard II technologies, reports The Economic Times.

PACL, 4 directors fined Rs2,423 crore

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has imposed Rs2,423 crore fine on PACL Ltd and its four directors for illegal fund mobilisation through various schemes that were used by the group to garner over Rs49,000 crore from the public.

ICICI Lombard IPO price band set at Rs651-661 per share

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd has set a price band of Rs651-661 per share for its initial public offering. The IPO will launch on 15 September. Read more