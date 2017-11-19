NSE SME to touch 100 mark, 50 IPOs likely in next 6 months

So far, 99 companies are listed on the NSE SME platform with an aggregate market capitalisation of over Rs7,600 crore. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The number of listed firms on National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) platform would touch 100-mark on Monday and further traction is expected in the next six months with 50 more initial public offerings (IPOs) on this segment, said NSE managing director and chief executive officer Vikram Limaye.

So far, 99 companies are listed on the NSE’s emerge platform with an aggregate market capitalisation of over Rs7,600 crore. However, on the rival BSE’s SME platform, more than 200 companies got listed in over five years of its existence. BSE and the NSE had launched SME platforms in 2012, becoming the only two bourses to offer such a segment in the country.

“We have a promising pipeline of companies that are in the process of coming on board across all sectors and regions. We expect about 50 companies will get listed on the emerge platform in the next six months. Further, we have already granted approval to around 10- 15 firms, which will make their debut in next 1-2 months,” Limaye said.

These companies are from various sectors including manufacturing, textile, finance, media and entertainment, real estate, infrastructure, agriculture, food and processing, and IT and IT-enabled services. Moreover, the SME capital market has been witnessing participation from a wider class of investors and the trend is expected to continue.

“NSE as an exchange is focused on providing opportunity for entrepreneurs to raise equity capital for growth and expansion of their businesses. SMEs are very important landscapes for India on growth perspective and an important employment generator. So encouraging this sector is very important for India and this is NSE’s priority to encourage the sector,” Limaye said.

He further said the platform provides immense opportunity for investors to identify and invest in good SMEs at an early stage. To track the performance of SMEs, NSE will launch an SME index on Monday. Over the last two months, SMEs have given an impressive return of 36% to investors.