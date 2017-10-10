IEX IPO subscribed 25% so far on second day

The Indian Energy Exchange IPO will close on 11 October. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 25% on Tuesday, the second day of the share sale.

As of 12pm, the IPO received bids for 1,078,389 shares against the total issue size of 4,245,508 shares, according to data available with NSE. The IPO will close on 11 October.

On the first day on Monday, the IPO was subscribed only 15%. The portions of shares reserved for institutional investors and non-institutional investors barely saw any subscription. They were both subscribed 1% each. The portion of shares reserved for retail investors saw a subscription of 30%.

IEX, India’s largest energy exchange, has priced its shares in the band of Rs1,645-1,650. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale values the firm at Rs5,000 crore.

The IEX IPO is a pure offer for sale where existing investors will be selling around 6.06 million shares. Tata Power Co. Ltd plans to fully exit the firm. Tata Power will sell its entire 1.25 million shares, which at the upper end of the price band will fetch Rs206 crore.