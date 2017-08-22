Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, Lupin shares rise 2%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded and the NSE Nifty rose in early trade Tuesday on fresh buying by investors amid a firming trend in Asian markets. The 30-share index was trading higher by 218.19 points, or 0.70%, to 31,477.04 with the sectoral indices led by oil & gas, metal, IT, consumer durables, teck, PSU, healthcare and auto leading the recovery. The gauge had lost 536.61 points in the previous two sessions.

Brokers said emergence of buying coupled with a positive trend in other regional markets following overnight gains in the US influenced sentiments here.

Stocks of Infosys, country’s second largest software exporter, which had crashed over 15% in the past two sessions after Vishal Sikka’s surprise resignation last Friday as CEO, recovered by 1.05% to trade at Rs882.70. Other big gainers were Lupin, Axis Bank, Wipro, Tata Motors, Sun pharma, Hindustan Unilever, ONGC, Coal India, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 1.62%. Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 1.06%, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15% in early trade on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei too rose 0.07%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13% higher in Monday’s trade.

■ 9.50am: Religare Enterprises fell 6% while Fortis Healthcare Ltd declined 7% on the back of higher volumes. The Supreme Court on 11 August told Fortis promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh to maintain the current status of shares held by one of their companies in Fortis Healthcare. The order, a result of Daiichi Sankyo’s latest petition at the apex court, is expected to block the brothers from selling any shares in their flagship hospital chain until arguments are heard in about a month.

■ 9.38am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 84 points, or 0.27%, to 31,343, while the Nifty 50 rises 22 points, or 0.23%, to 9,777.

■ 9.35am: Lupin Ltd rose 2% to Rs941.15 after the company said that it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra.

■ 9.30am: HCL Infosystems Ltd rose 16% to Rs49.25 after the company said it will distribute Apple products, including the iconic iPhone, in the Indian market.

■ 9.25am: McNally Bharat Engineering Co. Ltd rose 5% to Rs72 after the company said it won order worth Rs514 crore.

■ 9.20am: V-Guard Industries Ltd rose 2% to Rs181.65 after the company said it acquired 6.72 lakh shares or 49.43% stake in GUTS Electro-Mech.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.09 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.07 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Monday’s close of 64.14.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.515%, compared to its previous close of 6.51%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.22%, China renminbi 0.14%, China offshore 0.09%, Taiwan dollar 0.08% and Indonesian rupiah 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.28% and Philippines peso fell 0.11%.

■ 9.00am: Infosys Ltd up 1.8% to Rs889. On Friday its chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director Vishal Sikka resigned due to heightened tensions with its board and co-founders.

With inputs from PTI