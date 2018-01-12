Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty close at new record highs, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Maruti top gainers
BSE Sensex closed higher by 88.90 points to 34,592.39, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.05 points to close at 10,681.25. Here are the latest updates
Last Modified: Fri, Jan 12 2018. 05 02 PM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices closed at record highs on Friday on robust buying by domestic investors and positive corporate earnings outlook. The BSE Sensex hit a fresh lifetime high of 34,638.42 in the early trade before settling 88.90 points, or 0.26%, higher at 34,592.39. The broader Nifty, after scaling an all-time intraday high of 10,690.40 points, ended at 10,681.25, up 30.05 points, or 0.28%. For the week, the 30-share index gained 438.54 points, or 1.28%, while the Nifty 50 rose 122.40 points, or 1.15%. The benchmark indices posted the sixth straight weekly gain.
- 3.36 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex closed higher by 88.90 points, or 0.26%, to 34,592.39, while the Nifty 50 rose 30.05 points, or 0.28%, to close at 10,681.25.
- 2.47 pm IST NCLT orders liquidation of Gujarat NRE CokeIndia’s National Company Law Tribunal has ordered liquidation of Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd after the company’s debt resolution plans failed. The Kolkata bench of the NCLT, the designated court for bankruptcy cases, on Thursday passed the order, which was filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.
- 2.45 pm IST European shares trade higherThe French and German stock markets marched higher in opening deals on Friday, but London flatlined ahead of the weekend. In the eurozone, the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index rose 0.3% to 5,502.63 points and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 also gained 0.3% to stand at 13,241.28. London’s FTSE 100 was almost unchanged at 7,765.21 points.
- 2.40 pm IST Rupee trades lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday erased all the morning gains and was trading weaker against US dollar as local markets fell after four Supreme Court judges said working of top court not in order. The home currency was trading at 63.70 a dollar, down 0.09% from its Thursday’s close of 63.67. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 63.48 and 63.72, respectively.
- 1.35 pm IST Tata Steel reports Q3 sales numbersTata Steel Ltd reported its third-quarter India production of 3.26 million tonnes versus 3.16 million tonnes last year. The company’s Europe steel production stood at 2.67 million tonnes. Third-quarter India sales were 3.30 million tonnes in the quarter. Shares traded 0.52% to Rs767.55.
- 12.30 pm IST IVRCL shares rise after SBI starts insolvency processIVRCL Ltd rose 5% to Rs6.45 after State Bank of India has initiated corporate insolvency proceedings against IVRCL Ltd. In a regulatory filing made with the BSE, the Hyderabad-based infrastructure company has informed that the provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) have been invoked by the lender.
- 12.28 pm IST Bitcoin set for worst weekly slide since 2015 as scrutiny risesBitcoin was trading at $13,019 as of 8:24am Hong Kong time, putting it on track for a 22% slide this week, the deepest since January 2015.
- 10.30 am IST Amtek Group stocks trade higherAmtek Group stocks trading higher after The Economic Times reported that the UK-based metals group Liberty House and American hedge fund Deccan Value Investors have come up as top contenders for auto component maker Amtek Auto. Amtek Auto Ltd rose 5%, Castex Technologies Ltd 5%, Metalyst Forgings Ltd 5%.
- 10.28 am IST Indianbulls Real Estate shares gain 3%Indianbulls Real Estate rose 3% to Rs261 after the company said its arm Yashita Buildcon entered into a binding and definitive agreement to acquire a prime and newly constructed commercial building, having leasable area of approx 2.5 lakh sq ft in Gurugram.
- 10.25 am IST Dish TV, Videocon shares fall over delay in planned mergerDish TV India Ltd fell 5% to Rs80.05, while Videocon Industries Ltd fell 4% to Rs23.15 after Mint reported that direct-to-home operator Dish TV on Thursday pointed to the ongoing insolvency proceedings against Videocon group in the context of the delay in its planned merger with Videocon d2h.
- 9.50 am IST TCS shares fall after Q3 resultTata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.1% to Rs2762 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings in its banking, financial services and insurance segment. Revenues accruing from these industries fell 1.5% sequentially and were flat year-on-year. Its year-on-year revenue growth fell to just 6.2% in the December 2017 quarter, its lowest in more than three years. Growth has been sluggish for a while now, and the last quarter was little different, except that some growth in some segments picked up.
- 9.45 am IST RIL shares rise over JioCoin planReliance Industries Ltd rose 1% to Rs944 after Mint reported that Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd plans to create its own cyptocurrency, JioCoin.
- 9.40 am IST Rupee opens higher ahead of CPI, IIP dataThe Indian rupee strengthened marginally against US dollar in opening trade. The rupee opened at 63.67 a dollar, and was trading at 63.59 a dollar, up 0.18% from its Thursday’s close of 63.67. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.265% compared to its previous close of 7.264%.
First Published: Fri, Jan 12 2018. 09 29 AM IST
