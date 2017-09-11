Market Live: Nifty nears 10,000 mark, Sensex rises 170 points, Maruti Suzuki shares hit Rs8000

Sensex and Nifty open higher on Monday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The NSE Nifty traded near the key 10,000-mark, while BSE Sensex soared in early trade on Monday as banking, capital goods and auto stocks advanced. All the sectoral indices, led by oil and gas, capital goods, realty, PSU and healthcare, were trading in positive zone with gains of up to 1.06%.

Brokers said that sentiments were high largely due to a firming trend in other Asian markets as concerns over North Korea eased and hurricane Irma’s force waned. Prominent gainers were L&T, M&M, Dr Reddy’s, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Ltd, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Maruti Suzuki, rising by up to 1.34%. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.25am: BSE Sensex jumps by 171 points, or 0.54%, to 31,858, while the Nifty 50 rises 51 points, or 0.51%, to 9,985.

■ 10.20am: Most of the indices on BSE are trading higher with S&P capital goods index up 1.91% and the BSE S&P industrials index up 1.28%. Only the BSE S&P telecom index is trading in negative at 0.41%.

■ 9.35am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 149 points, or 0.47%, to 31,836, while the Nifty 50 rises 49 points, or 0.49%, to 9,983.

■ 9.33am: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd hits Rs8,000 mark for the first time. The stock was trading at Rs8,035 on BSE, up 1% from previous close. So far this year, it has gained nearly 50%.

■ 9.30am: Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd rises 1.5%, while IndusInd Bank is up 1.2% after the company confirmed that it is in pact with IndusInd Bank for exploring a merger.

■ 9.27am: Larsen & Toubro Ltd extended its gains for second session to Rs1,195, up 2% from its previous close, on hopes of large defence orders from the government.

■ 9.25am: Religare Enterprises Ltd rises 5% to Rs42.40. Religare Enterprise sold its entire stake in Cerestra Advisors to a team led by the managing partner of the firm that manages its Rs600 crore private equity fund, for Rs5.73 crore

■ 9.20am: The rupee opens at 63.88 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 63.85 a dollar, down 0.09% from its Friday’s close of 63.79.

■ 9.15am: The 10-year bond yield is at 6.551% compared to its previous close of 6.543%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies are trading lower as dollar weakened on hurricane Irma’s force warned and the UN prepared to vote on tougher North Korean sanctions. Japanese yen is down 0.5%, China offshore 0.29%, China renminbi 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.07% and Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, Indonesian rupiah is up 0.29% and Thai baht 0.05%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, is trading at 91.5, up 0.16% from its previous close of 91.352.