BSE asks brokers to submit info on surplus, loss by 31 October

New Delhi: To keep a check on the financial strength of brokers, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has asked its members to submit details about surplus and accumulated loss in a prescribed format by 31 October.

The brokers also need to provide data about share capital, collaterals and margins from customers, value of loans given to group companies, and value of investments in group firms.

In a circular, the exchange has asked brokers to submit the information for the period 2015-16 and 2016-17. “Due date for the submission of the ... details is October 31, 2017,” BSE said.

The submission is to be made only electronically and physical copies are not required to be submitted to the bourse. The move is part of the exchange’s efforts to monitor the financial strength of stock brokers as well as detect any misuse of clients’ funds.