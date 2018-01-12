Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Infosys, Reliance Jio in focus

Asian shares open mixed. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian shares open mixed

The Dow Jones industrial average rose to an all-time high on Thursday as investors bet economic growth would pick up steam.

Asian shares clawed back slight gains on Friday after finishing slightly lower in the last session, with most major indexes in the region tracking the strong lead from Wall Street.

Reliance Jio planning its own cryptocurrency called JioCoin

After disrupting the telecom sector with its free offers and hyper-competitive tariffs, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd plans to create its own cyptocurrency, JioCoin.

Tata Global Beverages may sell stake in Amalgamated Plantations

Tata Global Beverages Ltd is looking to divest its 41% stake in Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd—India’s second largest producer and supplier of tea with estates in Assam and the Dooars region of West Bengal.

TCS Q3 net profit down 3.6% to Rs6,531 crore

Country’s largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said its net profit fell 3.6% to Rs6,531 crore in the December 2017 quarter.

Price Waterhouse firms banned for 2 years over Satyam scam

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in an order banned all the firms in the Price Waterhouse network (PW firms) from auditing listed companies for two years. Read more.

India’s crude steel output hits record 100 million tonnes in 2017

The country’s crude steel production rose nearly 6% to hit an all-time high of 101.28 million tonnes (MT) last year, according to official data.

IndusInd Bank Q3 net profit rises 25% to Rs936.25 crore

Indusind Bank Ltd reported a 24.73% jump in its December quarter net profit on the back of higher net interest income and other income.

Earnings Corner

Infosys, Gail and Sintex Industries are among the companies that will be announcing their December quarter earnings today.