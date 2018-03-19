Live now
Market Live: Sensex slips below 33000, Nifty near 10100, metal, telecom stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades lower by over 200 points, while the Nifty 50 traded near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 01 12 PM IST
Highlights
- 1.08 pm ISTMarket update
- 1.05 pm ISTLupin gets USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical spray
- 1 pm ISTBHEL commissions 110MW unit of Kishanganga project in J&K
- 11.45 am ISTMarket update
- 11.43 am ISTBandhan Bank IPO fully subscribed on last day
- 11.35 am ISTPNC Infratech shares gain
- 10.40 am ISTMarket update
- 10.37 am ISTOrchid Pharma shares gain 2%
- 10.35 am ISTVa Tech Wabag shares up over 2%
- 9.57 am ISTBanking stocks trade higher
- 9.55 am ISTAshoka Buildcon declares lowest bidder for Rs1,687-crore NHAI project
- 9.50 am ISTOMC shares decline
- 9.47 am ISTUS Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizon
- 9.45 am ISTRupee weakens against US dollar
- 9.35 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower for the fourth straight session on Monday India’s current account deficit widened sharply driven by higher imports. The current account deficit widened to 2% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, up from 1.4%, or $8.0 billion, in the corresponding period a year ago. The rupee also weakened against US dollar. Traders are now looking forward to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting for guidance on the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 1.08 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 211.87 points, or 0.64%, to 32,964.13, while the Nifty 50 fell 78.05 points, or 0.77%, to 10,117.10. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 1.58% and 1.87%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with metal falling most at 3.05% followed by telecom 2.85% and basic materials 2.07%
- 1.05 pm IST Lupin gets USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical sprayLupin Ltd said it has received final approval for its Desoximetasone topical spray, 0.25%, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml from the USFDA to market a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%. Shares rose 0.995 to Rs769.80
- 1 pm IST BHEL commissions 110MW unit of Kishanganga project in J&KBharat Heavy Electricals Ltd said it has successfully commissioned the first 110 MW generating unit of the prestigious 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric Project in Jammu and Kashmir, being developed by NHPC Ltd. Shares were trading 2.14% lower at Rs84.40.
- 11.43 am IST Bandhan Bank IPO fully subscribed on last dayThe Initial public offering of Bandhan Bank Ltd was subscribed 1.17 times on the last day of the shares sale on Monday. As of 11.15am, the IPO received bids for 97,487,160 shares against the total issue size of 83,496,347, according to NSE data.
- 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 49.06 points, or 0.15%, to 33,126.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.05 points, or 0.30%, to 10,164.10. Seventeen out of 19 sectoral indices traded lower on BSE with metal, oil and gas, basic materials and realty shed most. Capital goods and consumer durables traded higher. BSE MidCap and SmallCap declined 1.22% and 1.11%, respectively.
- 9.57 am IST Banking stocks trade higherBanking stocks were trading higher. Corporation Bank 3%, Uco Bank 2.8%, IDBI Bank rose 2%, Andhra Bank 1.4%, Indian Bank 1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1%, Canara Bank 1%, Bank of India 1%, Union Bank of India 0.9%, Punjab National Bank 0.8%, Syndicate Bank 0.7%, Allahabad Bank 0.7%, Bank of Baroda 0.6%
- 9.47 am IST US Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizonThe US Federal Reserve is preparing to raise key lending rate as economic conditions converge to put upward pressure on prices, including massive new tax cuts, a weaker dollar and even the threat of a trade war.
US Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizon https://t.co/r4yfQlzf5Y— Livemint (@livemint) March 18, 2018
- 9.45 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar after India’s current account deficit widened sharply driven by higher imports. The rupee opened at 65.04 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.04 a dollar, down 0.16% from its Friday’s close of 64.94. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.576% compared to its previous close of 7.557%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 09 41 AM IST
Latest News »
Kodak and Sanyo 55-inch TVs: affordable 4K TV face-off
Godrej Fund Management to invest, develop office assets for $600 million
Uber, Ola drivers on indefinite strike from today for higher pay
Deals Buzz: Activist investor Elliott sets sights on troubled Fortis
How Red Chillies VFX emerged as a strong post-production option for Bollywood
Mark to Market »
Cement margins at risk as petcoke price hits multi-year high
No reason for investors to be excited in fertilizer stocks yet
If China sneezes, Indian steelmakers may catch a cold
ICICI Securities IPO: a bet on rising household investment in markets
Should investors worry about the challenge against India’s export subsidies at WTO?