 Market Live: Sensex slips below 33000, Nifty near 10100, metal, telecom stocks fall - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex slips below 33000, Nifty near 10100, metal, telecom stocks fall

BSE Sensex trades lower by over 200 points, while the Nifty 50 traded near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 01 12 PM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Monday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Monday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower for the fourth straight session on Monday India’s current account deficit widened sharply driven by higher imports. The current account deficit widened to 2% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, up from 1.4%, or $8.0 billion, in the corresponding period a year ago. The rupee also weakened against US dollar. Traders are now looking forward to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting for guidance on the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 1.08 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 211.87 points, or 0.64%, to 32,964.13, while the Nifty 50 fell 78.05 points, or 0.77%, to 10,117.10. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 1.58% and 1.87%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with metal falling most at 3.05% followed by telecom 2.85% and basic materials 2.07%
  • 1.05 pm IST Lupin gets USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical sprayLupin Ltd said it has received final approval for its Desoximetasone topical spray, 0.25%, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml from the USFDA to market a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%. Shares rose 0.995 to Rs769.80
  • 1 pm IST BHEL commissions 110MW unit of Kishanganga project in J&KBharat Heavy Electricals Ltd said it has successfully commissioned the first 110 MW generating unit of the prestigious 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric Project in Jammu and Kashmir, being developed by NHPC Ltd. Shares were trading 2.14% lower at Rs84.40.
  • 11.45 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 119.61 points, or 0.36%, to 33,056.39, while the Nifty 50 fell 34.90 points, or 0.34%, to 10,160.25.
  • 11.43 am IST Bandhan Bank IPO fully subscribed on last dayThe Initial public offering of Bandhan Bank Ltd was subscribed 1.17 times on the last day of the shares sale on Monday. As of 11.15am, the IPO received bids for 97,487,160 shares against the total issue size of 83,496,347, according to NSE data.
  • 11.35 am IST PNC Infratech shares gainPNC Infratech Ltd shares rose 2.3% to Rs158 after the company said it emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs1,197 crore Aligarh-Kanpur project.
  • 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 49.06 points, or 0.15%, to 33,126.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.05 points, or 0.30%, to 10,164.10. Seventeen out of 19 sectoral indices traded lower on BSE with metal, oil and gas, basic materials and realty shed most. Capital goods and consumer durables traded higher. BSE MidCap and SmallCap declined 1.22% and 1.11%, respectively.
  • 10.37 am IST Orchid Pharma shares gain 2%Orchid Pharma Ltd shares rose 2.1% to Rs15 after the company said it received three bids under insolvency proceedings.
  • 10.35 am IST Va Tech Wabag shares up over 2%Va Tech Wabag Ltd shares were up 2.4% to Rs515 after Porinju Veliyath Equity Intelligence bought 0.35% stake or about 1.9 lakh shares in the company.
  • 9.57 am IST Banking stocks trade higherBanking stocks were trading higher. Corporation Bank 3%, Uco Bank 2.8%, IDBI Bank rose 2%, Andhra Bank 1.4%, Indian Bank 1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1%, Canara Bank 1%, Bank of India 1%, Union Bank of India 0.9%, Punjab National Bank 0.8%, Syndicate Bank 0.7%, Allahabad Bank 0.7%, Bank of Baroda 0.6%
  • 9.55 am IST Ashoka Buildcon declares lowest bidder for Rs1,687-crore NHAI projectAshoka Buildcon Ltd shares rose 2.3% to Rs231.15 after the company said its arm Ashoka Concessions Ltd emerged lowest bidder for NHAI’s Rs1,687-crore project.
  • 9.50 am IST OMC shares declineOil marketing companies traded lower. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd fell 2.3%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 1.9%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 1.5%.
  • 9.47 am IST US Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizonThe US Federal Reserve is preparing to raise key lending rate as economic conditions converge to put upward pressure on prices, including massive new tax cuts, a weaker dollar and even the threat of a trade war.
  • 9.45 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar after India’s current account deficit widened sharply driven by higher imports. The rupee opened at 65.04 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.04 a dollar, down 0.16% from its Friday’s close of 64.94. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.576% compared to its previous close of 7.557%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.35 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 24.05 points, or 0.07%, to 33,151.95, while the Nifty 50 fell 8.65 points, or 0.08%, to 10,186.50.
First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 09 41 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »