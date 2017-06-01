Gold prices rise on fresh buying

Pure gold prices moved up by Rs35 to conclude at Rs29,010 per 10 grams from Rs28,975. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Snapping its two-day falling trend, gold prices bounced back at the bullion market in Mumbai on Thursday, amid fresh buying by stockists and jewellers.

However, silver prices eased by Rs355 to Rs39,930 per kg.

Standard gold prices (99.5 purity) rose by Rs35 to close at Rs28,860 per 10 grams from Wednesday’s closing level of Rs28,825.

Pure gold prices (99.9 purity) also moved up by a similar margin to conclude at Rs29,010 per 10 grams from Rs28,975.

However, silver prices (.999 fineness) eased by Rs355 to settle at Rs 39,930 per kg against Rs 40,285 earlier. Globally, gold prices dipped, pressured by a slightly firmer dollar, but many investors were on the sidelines ahead of key US data that is expected to provide further clues about whether rates will rise this month.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,266.06 per ounce at early trade.

On Wednesday, it touched a session high of $1,273.74 an ounce, its strongest since 25 April. Among other precious metals, silver fell 1.1% to $17.10 an ounce.