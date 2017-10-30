SecUR Credentials IPO to open on 1 November
Shares in the SecUR Credentials IPO would be offered in a price of Rs205 apiece to raise Rs30 crore
New Delhi: SecUR Credentials Ltd on Monday said it will kick off its Rs30 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 1 November and the shares would be offered at a price of Rs 205 apiece.
The Mumbai-based employee background screening firm would be selling 14.67 lakh shares and the offer is expected to be worth little over Rs30 crore. The IPO will close on 3 November.
“The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards meeting additional working capital requirements, business expansion, purchase of Symphony 3.0 software, marketing and brand building and general corporate purposes,” the company noted in a news release.
First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 23 PM IST
