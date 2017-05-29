Markets live: Sensex, Nifty rise, Sun Pharma shares fall 10%

Mumbai: BSE Sensex opens lower but jumps immediately afterwards on Monday. The broader Nifty, too, trades higher in the opening trade. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, was trading marginally weaker against the US dollar. The shares of HDFC and Reliance rise, whereas the shares of Sun Pharma fall nearly 10%. Here are the latest updates.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 53 points, or 0.17%, to 31,081, while the Nifty 50 rises 11 points, or 0.12%, to 9,606

9.28am: Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares fall 10% to Rs511.70 after the company reported a 13.6% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs1,223.71 crore in the quarter ended March, missing analysts’ estimates, because of lower sales in the US, its biggest market.

9.25am: Tech Mahindra Ltd shares fall 12% to Rs378.20 after the company said its net profit fell 33% to Rs5.90 billion ($91.53 million).

9.20am: Reliance Communications Ltd shares fall 6% to Rs24.30 after The Economic Times reported that at least 10 Indian lenders have categorised their debt to the telco as either special mention account - 1 or SMA-2 (overdue between 30-90 days). Some of these lenders will have to treat the account as bad loan after a fortnight.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.51 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.50, down 0.11% from its Friday’s close of 64.45.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.65% compared to its previous close of 6.652%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Taiwan dollar was down 0.24%, Singapore dollar 0.17%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%, Thai baht 0.06%. However, China renminbi was up 0.19%, China offshore 0.16%, South Korean won 0.12%.