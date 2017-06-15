| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Money
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 10 00 PM IST

Axis Bank sells Rs5,000 crore bonds to EPFO

Axis Bank raised Rs5,000 crore through sale of Basel-III compliant bonds maturing in 10 years at a coupon of 7.66% to the EPFO

Alekh Archana
At the end of March 2017, Axis Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was at 14.95%, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.25%. Photo: Mint
At the end of March 2017, Axis Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was at 14.95%, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.25%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Axis Bank on Thursday raised Rs5,000 crore through sale of Basel-III compliant bonds to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), said a top executive at the private sector lender.

The bank sold Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years at a coupon of 7.66%.

“Bank’s capital position is strong but we went ahead with the issuance because the market is very conducive and we could price it at better rate. Yields have fallen because of expectation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the coming months. This is the lowest coupon rate so far on the Tier-II bonds of any private sector bank,” said Shashikant Rathi, head of treasury, Axis Bank.

At the end of March 2017, Axis Bank’s capital adequacy ratio was at 14.95%, well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.25%.

The bonds are rated AAA.

Alekh Archana

Topics: Axis Bank bonds EPFO RBI rate cut

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 10 00 PM IST