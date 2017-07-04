Sebi hikes foreign investment limit in government bonds

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday raised the FPI investment limit in government bonds to Rs187,700 crore to boost inflow of foreign investments into Indian capital markets.

Earlier, the limit for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was about Rs1.85 trillion.

The move is part of Sebi’s effort to enhance inflow from overseas investors in the country’s capital markets. “Limit for FPIs in central government securities shall be enhanced to Rs187,700 crore,” Sebi said in a circular, adding that the new limits came into effect on Tuesday.

It also revised the limit for investment by long-term FPIs (sovereign wealth funds, insurance funds, pension funds and foreign central banks) in government securities to Rs54,300 crore from Rs46,099 crore. Besides, the new limit for investment by all FPIs in state development loans (SDL) General is Rs28,500 crore, while that for SDL-long-term is Rs4,600 crore.

The move is in line with RBI revising the limit for investment by FPIs in government securities for the July- September quarter.