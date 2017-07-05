Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 04 50 PM IST

Lupin shares rise nearly 4% on drug launch

Lupin shares gained 3.82% to settle at Rs 1,084.05 on BSE

PTI
The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components. Photo: Bloomberg
The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components. Photo: Bloomberg

Latest News »

New Delhi: Shares of Lupin today rose by nearly 4% after the company announced the launch of generic version of a conjunctivitis drug in the US market.

The stock gained 3.82% to settle at Rs 1,084.05 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.91% to Rs 1,095.50. At NSE, shares of the company went up by 3.84% to close at Rs 1,084.

More From Livemint »

    The stock was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty components.

    On the volume front, 2.47 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 51 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

    The launch follows receipt of approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier for Moxifloxacin Hydrochloride Ophthalmic solution 0.5%, the company said in a statement. The product is produced at Lupin’s Pithampur manufacturing facility, it added.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 04 50 PM IST
    Topics: Lupin shares Lupin drug launch pharma markets

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share