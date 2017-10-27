Gold prices extend losses on weak global cues; silver slips

Pure gold (99.9% purity) also moved down by a similar margin to Rs29,375 per 10 grams as compared to Rs29,510 earlier. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Amid a weak trend overseas and easing demand from jewellers at existing levels, gold lost Rs135 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Mumbai on Friday.

Silver followed suit and eased owing to reduced offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5% purity) dropped by Rs135 to end at Rs29,225 per 10 grams from Thursday’s closing level of Rs29,360. Pure gold (99.9% purity) also moved down by a similar margin to Rs29,375 per 10 grams as compared to Rs29,510 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) fell by Rs410 to conclude at Rs38,860 per kg as against Rs39,270 previously.

Globally, gold prices touched their lowest point in nearly three weeks as the euro slipped against the dollar following the European Central Bank’s extension of its bond-buying programme. Spot gold touched a low of $1,264.15 per ounce, its worst since 6 October, and although it was 0.1% higher at $1,268.50 at early trade it was still heading for its second weekly decline. Silver prices were slightly softer at $16.73 per ounce.