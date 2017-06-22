Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty jump in morning trade

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty rose in the morning trade, a day after the minutes of RBI’s MPC (monetary policy committee) meeting held on 7 June were released by the central bank. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, trades little changed against the US dollar. The shares of HDFC and PowerGrid rise, whereas the shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ONGC fall on BSE. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets

■ 9.38am: Federal Bank shares rise 1.3% to Rs118.35 after the company said it has launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering that could see it raise up to Rs2,500 crore from institutional investors.

■ 9.35am: IDFC Ltd rose 2.4% to Rs58.65 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) removed foreign investment ban on the company.

■ 9.30am: Jaiprakash Associate Ltd rose 6.3% to Rs16.32 after Business standard reported that the lenders have spared Jaiprakash Associates from insolvency proceedings after clearings its loan recast package. However, group company Jaypee Infratech is set to be referred to the National Corporate Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

■ 9.28am: Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd rose 3% to Rs58.40 after the company said it will form 49:51 joint venture with Thales.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 132 points, or 0.42%, to 31,415, while the Nifty 50 rises 38 points, or 0.40%, to 9,672.

■ 9.20am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.43% compared to its previous close of 6.428%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.62 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.52.

■ 9.12am: Asian currencies were trading higher as oil’s rout shows signs of easing, improving risk sentiment and helping a rebound in a gauge of regional stock.

■ 9.10am: Japanese yen was up 0.27%, South Korean won 0.21%, Thai baht 0.12%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.

■ 9.00am: Asian markets were cautiously higher in early Thursday trade as oil prices rose slightly after hitting a ten-month low overnight.