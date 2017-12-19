Rupee closes at fresh three-month high against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.177%, compared to its previous close of 7.181%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday closed at fresh three-month high against the US dollar after local equity markets gained for the fourth session.

The local currency closed at 64.03 a dollar—a level last seen on 13 September, up 0.31% from its Monday’s close of 64.24. The home currency opened at 64.24 and touched a high of 63.94 a dollar, a level last seen on 13 September.

The local market rose for the fourth session and was up over 2%, or 700 points, on hopes that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pursue its reforms agenda after winning both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The benchmark Sensex rose 0.70% to 33,836.74 points. So far this year, it has gained 27%.

The 10-year bond yield ended at 7.177%, compared to its previous close of 7.181%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $8.32 billion and $22.86 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher as optimism grows that US legislators are on the brink of passing sweeping tax cuts.

South Korean won was up 0.35%, Philippines peso 0.23%, China renminbi 0.20%, China offshore 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, Thai baht was down 0.1%, Hong Kong dollar 0.07%, Japanese yen 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.574, down 0.12%, from its previous close of 93.695.