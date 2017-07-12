Reliance Industries shares hit nine-year high

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries rose by over 1% to hit a fresh nine-year high on Wednesday after its subsidiary Reliance Jio unveiled new tariff plans.

The stock jumped 1.02% to settle at Rs 1,510.50 on BSE.

During the day, it gained 1.95% to Rs 1,524.501—its multi-year high level. On NSE, it went up by 1.12% to close at Rs1,511.10. The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs4.90 trillion.

On the volume front, 2.85 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced new tariff plans to replace its current dirt-cheap rates, offering lesser validity and data on a revamped Rs 309 plan and dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs 399.

Jio had over 112 million users at the end of April 2017.