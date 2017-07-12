Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 06 27 PM IST

Reliance Industries shares hit nine-year high

Reliance Industries’ (RIL’s) market valuation rose by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 4.9 trillion

PTI
On the volume front, 2.85 lakh RIL shares were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Photo: AFP
On the volume front, 2.85 lakh RIL shares were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries rose by over 1% to hit a fresh nine-year high on Wednesday after its subsidiary Reliance Jio unveiled new tariff plans.

The stock jumped 1.02% to settle at Rs 1,510.50 on BSE.

More From Livemint »

    During the day, it gained 1.95% to Rs 1,524.501—its multi-year high level. On NSE, it went up by 1.12% to close at Rs1,511.10. The company’s market valuation rose by Rs 5,000 crore to Rs4.90 trillion.

    On the volume front, 2.85 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 39 lakh shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

    Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced new tariff plans to replace its current dirt-cheap rates, offering lesser validity and data on a revamped Rs 309 plan and dishing out a bumper 84GB for Rs 399.

    Jio had over 112 million users at the end of April 2017.

    First Published: Wed, Jul 12 2017. 06 19 PM IST
    Topics: Reliance Industries shares RIL shares Reliance Jio Reliance Jio tariff BSE

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share