Markets drag as North Korea hydrogen bomb threat weighs on sentiment

Asian markets were also trading lower after North Korea said that it may consider a hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The markets fell sharply on Friday, dragged by weak global cues after North Korea’s threat. The Indian benchmark indices fell almost 1% post a volatile trading session on Thursday on hawkish comments by the US Federal Reserve.

At 10:22am, the Sensex was down 259.82 points or 0.80% at 32,110.22, and the Nifty slipped 99.60 points or 0.98% at 10,022.30. Asian markets were also trading lower as North Korea’s statement that it may consider hydrogen bomb in the Pacific has unnerved investor sentiment.

According to Reuters, North Korea said on Friday it might test a hydrogen bomb on the Pacific Ocean after US President Donald Trump vowed to destroy the country, with leader Kim Jong Un promising to make a “mentally deranged” Trump pay dearly for his threats. Japan, the only country ever to suffer an atomic attack, described the threat as “totally unacceptable”, said Reuters.

Back home, most stocks in banking, capital goods, metals and oil and gas sectors were under pressure. Metal stocks were reacting negatively as China’s credit was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings, triggering concerns that demand from the world’s second-biggest economy may decline.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened past the 65 mark to hit near-six-month low against the US dollar as foreign investors continued to liquidate their holdings in the local equity markets due to domestic headwinds led by slowing growth, wider second quarter current account deficit and signs of a wider fiscal deficit.

The domestic currency opened at 64.93 a dollar and touched a low of 65.11, a level last seen on 5 April. Since 1 August till date, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling in Indian stocks, while domestic investors are still pumping in money. In the period, they have sold nearly $2.5 billion in local equity markets.