Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 05 09 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.04 times on Day 2

AU Small Finance Bank IPO received bids for 3,93,22,075 shares against the total issue size of 3,76,95,520 shares

PTI
AU Small Finance Bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April this year. Photo: iStock
AU Small Finance Bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April this year. Photo: iStock

Latest News »

Mumbai: The initial public offer (IPO) of AU Small Finance Bank was oversubscribed till late afternoon trade on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO, to raise Rs1,912 crore, received bids for 3,93,22,075 shares against the total issue size of 3,76,95,520 shares, reflecting an oversubscription of 1.04 times, data available with NSE till 4.15pm showed.

More From Livemint »

    AU Small Finance Bank on Tuesday raised Rs563 crore from 34 anchor investors.

    Price band for the offer, which would close on Friday, is Rs355-358 per share.

    The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank (Investment Banking Group), Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Citigroup Global Markets India.

    AU Small Finance Bank received licence from the RBI to set up a small finance bank in December 2016 and commenced operations from April this year.

    First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 05 06 PM IST
    Topics: AU Small Finance Bank IPO AU Small Finance Bank subscription fundraising price band

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share