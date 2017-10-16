‘Now I would not buy a brick’

Chandran Manickavasagam with wife Nima and daughter Zara at his home in Mumbai. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai-based couple Nima Chandran and Chandran Manickavasagam knew that they needed to take care of their finances, and were even trying their best to do so. But the results were not satisfactory, mostly because the attempts were ad hoc. “I was doing this (investing) myself. But I didn’t have confidence in my choices, and I didn’t have the patience. I needed someone to stop me from making the wrong decisions,” said Chandran.

At the same time, while Nima had her own investments as well, she was not completely aware of what Chandran was doing. “Now my wife knows as much as I know. That was not the case earlier,” said. Here’s their story about how they stopped themselves from making more mistakes.

Course correction

Chandran admitted that his investing didn’t have a pattern or a process. A major reason for this was that investments were made without any particular goals in mind, which meant there wasn’t any structuring based on long-term and short-term needs. While both Chandran and Nima felt they had to do better, he wanted to take expert advice and she was not convinced of the idea’s effectiveness.

“Initially, she didn’t buy into the idea. Why pay someone else? She thought it was one of my many ideas,” said Chandran. Nima admits that she was initially hesitant. “Chandran would keep changing his plan,” she said.

Chandran decided to clean up a bit. “I had no asset allocation. I had bought real estate thinking it was liquid. But I couldn’t sell it for 2 years,” he said. Chandran also felt that their health insurance was inadequate. “Then my daughter was born and I felt the need for insurance,” he added. “I had cleared 70% of my financial clutter. But I didn’t have any goals.”

Chandran and Nima wanted to advance their portfolio but were attracted by what various agents and wealth managers had to offer. “I also needed someone to validate my decisions. We wanted a fee-only financial planner, who would be unbiased. Also, we wouldn’t be tied to the planner’s decision. I wanted that flexibility,” said Chandran.

Many things fell in place when a financial plan was made for them. “Melvin (Joesph; the couple’s financial planner) told me which properties I could dispose, and which to hold. And what to do with that income. The switch happened when Melvin showed me (how the returns work). Now I wouldn’t buy a brick,” said Chandran.

Nima and Chandran also set goals for themselves so that investments had a structure. Foremost among these was have adequate insurance, then there was the education of their 5-year-old daughter Zara, and a retirement at around 50.

Nima and Chandran believe in living simply. “Our lifestyle is not lavish, so we are able to save and invest,” said Chandran, adding that cars and vacations or expenses like those don’t feature in their to-do list. Their investments are in mutual funds based on the type of goal. Emergency funds are invested in liquid funds, and the systematic investment plans (SIPs) are long-term (“for 15-20 years”).

On the right path

One of the main outcomes of following a financial plan is that Nima and Chandran are more confident about their finances now. “Things are peaceful now; we are not that worried,” said Nima. With their main goals decided and investments towards these on the way, they are more financially secure.

“The big difference is that I can handle emergencies,” said Chandran, who feels that his work is volatile but even if there is a career break, their finances will be safe. “That security is important. I also know which goal I can afford to let go if needed,” he said.

From a point where Nima and Chandran were unsure of their future, they have moved to being confident at least about their money lives.

================

MY PLAN

Name: Chandran Manickavasagam

Age: 34

Profession: oil and gas industry professional

Name: Nima Chandran

Age: 34

Profession: environmental engineer

Financial planner: Melvin Joseph, founder, Finvin Financial Planners