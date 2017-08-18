Market Live: Sensex, Nifty tank, Infosys shares plunge as Vishal Sikka resigns

BSE Sensex opened lower. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened little changed against the US dollar. The shares of ITC, PowerGrid, TCS rose, whereas the shares of Infosys and SunPharma fell.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 253 points, or 0.80%, to 31,542, while the Nifty 50 fell 84 points, or 0.85%, to 9,820.

■ 9.25am:Infosys Ltd fell 6% after the company said Vishal Sikka has resigned as chief executive officer and will become the company’s executive vice chairman. Pravin Rao, currently chief operating officer, will become interim managing director and CEO

■ 9.20am:United Breweries Holdings Ltd fell 5% to Rs 17.60 after BSE and NSE said that they will suspend trading in the shares of United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd from 8 September while the entire promoter shareholding has been frozen with immediate effect. Trading in UBHL would be suspended from 8 September “on account of non-compliance with financial results and non- payment of fine for two consecutive quarters”, NSE said in a communication.

■ 9.15am:The rupee opened at 64.17 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.16 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.14. On Thursday, currency markets were closed on account of Parsi New Year.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.497%, compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.05am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.54%, South Korean won 0.38%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%. However, Singapore dollar was up 0.12%, Japanese yen 0.11% and Japanese yen 0.07%.