Salasar Techno Engineering IPO subscribed 5 times on Day 2

New Delhi: The initial public offer (IPO) of infrastructure firm Salasar Techno Engineering was oversubscribed 5.07 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

The IPO, which will close on 17 July, received bids for 1,68,52,375 shares against the total issue size of 33,21,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed. The issue comprises 33.21 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs108 per equity share aggregating to Rs35.86 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilized for meeting working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Rajasthan-based Salasar Techno provides customised steel fabrication solutions in the domestic market.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the offer. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.