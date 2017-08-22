Sebi keeping a watch on Infosys share price: Ajay Tyagi

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi says there will not be any change in Sebi’s December deadline for linking Aadhaar with e-KYC for trading accounts. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi/Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday said the capital markets regulator is keeping a watch on Infosys share price.

Tyagi also said that there will not be any change in Sebi’s December deadline for linking Aadhaar with e-KYC for trading accounts.

Shares of Infosys tanked to three-year low at Rs873.50 apiece, down 5.37% intraday on Monday, despite a Rs13,000 crore buyback the company announced last week. The stock has been under continuous pressure following chief executive officer Vishal Sikka’s unexpected dramatic exit on Friday.

There are a slew of downgrades by brokerage firms as Sikka resigned, citing a “drumbeat of distractions”.