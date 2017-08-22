Sebi keeping a watch on Infosys share price: Ajay Tyagi
Shares of Infosys tanked to three-year low at Rs873.50 a piece, down 5.37% intraday on Monday despite a Rs13,000 crore buyback the company announced last week
New Delhi/Mumbai: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday said the capital markets regulator is keeping a watch on Infosys share price.
Tyagi also said that there will not be any change in Sebi’s December deadline for linking Aadhaar with e-KYC for trading accounts.
Shares of Infosys tanked to three-year low at Rs873.50 apiece, down 5.37% intraday on Monday, despite a Rs13,000 crore buyback the company announced last week. The stock has been under continuous pressure following chief executive officer Vishal Sikka’s unexpected dramatic exit on Friday.
There are a slew of downgrades by brokerage firms as Sikka resigned, citing a “drumbeat of distractions”.
First Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 12 47 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share