Last Modified: Fri, Jun 09 2017. 01 56 PM IST

Wockhardt shareholders approve raising of up to Rs1,000 crore

Wockhardt sought approval through postal ballot for raising additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings, including through a QIP

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs636.30 per scrip in afternoon trade on the BSE, up 0.15% from previous close. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug firm Wockhardt has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs1,000 crore through equity shares or other securities.

The company sought approval through postal ballot for raising additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to investors through issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE.

“The above special resolution has been approved by the members of the company with requisite majority,” it added.

Wockhardt has three research centres and 12 manufacturing plants, with businesses ranging from the making and marketing of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and vaccines.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading at Rs636.30 per scrip in the afternoon trade on the BSE, up 0.15% from the previous close.

First Published: Fri, Jun 09 2017. 01 56 PM IST