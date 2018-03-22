Foreign investors sell $2.33 billion of debt in February

Cautious foreign investors, who have been selling government bonds, could potentially impact the sovereign borrowing, set to resume from April. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Cautious foreign investors, who have been selling government bonds, could potentially impact the sovereign borrowing, set to resume from April, and keep bond yields elevated.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net sellers of Indian debt as worries that widening current account deficit, higher fiscal deficit target and prospects of further rate hikes in the US may led to monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India.

On late Wednesday, US Federal Reserve officials, for the first time under chairman Jerome Powell, raised the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points and forecast a steeper path of rate hikes in 2019 and 2020, citing an improving economic outlook. That is likely to add to outflows of foreign investment.

In addition, $2 billion fraud in the state run Punjab National Bank has also soured investor sentiments.

Analysts believe that current account deficit (CAD) will widen further, which may impact capital flows and put further pressure on rupee and bond prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold nearly $2.33 billion in debt over the last one month and have been sellers for all but six trading sessions during the period. So far this year as well, FIIs have remained net sellers and have sold $222.66 million in debt.

The selling escalated last week after RBI data showed that CAD for December quarter widened to 2% of the gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, up from 1.4%, or $8 billion, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Since the budget announcement on 29 January, rupee has weakened nearly 2.48%. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.05%. The 10-year bond yield has risen by 14 basis points since budget and from August 2017, it jumped nearly 111 basis points.

“The outlook for India government bonds remains challenging but some value may be emerging after the sharp sell-off over the past six months. In addition to renewed supply pressure into FY19 domestically, developed market yields are likely to rise further as monetary normalisation continues. Under these circumstances, bond yields are still likely to face upward pressure”, said Radhika Rao economist at DBS Bank.

According to bond dealers, a hike in limit for FPIs to purchase government securities may create demand for bonds at a time when most public sector banks have stayed away from investing. This was also one of the suggestion made by bond dealers, who met finance ministry officials on Wednesday.

The current framework for FPI investment expires this month.

Currently, FPIs have exhausted 97.39% of the available limit for investing in Indian government bonds. This is essentially for FPIs under open category, which is most active.

“I don’t think view is that avoid India. People have gone cautious. But in case the hike in limit comes through, it will be taken positively. You may not see FPIs rushing to buy at one go but spreading it over a period because even on fully hedged basis, over 3% plus returns,” said a senior official of a foreign bank, requesting anonymity.

Global trade war and the increased prospects of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve have also added to nervousness in the markets.

“Hardening commodity prices, rising trade restrictions and expected revival in domestic consumption are likely to elevate the CAD further in FY19 to 2.5%. Going forward, the rising tide of global trade restrictions could also encompass capital flow restrictions,which along with synchronous global normalization of monetary policies could impact overall capital flows,” said Emkay Research in a note to its investors.