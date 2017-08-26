Oil India seeks shareholders’ nod to raise Rs7,000 crore via bonds

The proposal to confirm payment of interim dividend and to declare final dividend for 2016-17 on equity shares of Oil India is also listed on the agenda of the meeting. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) will seek shareholders’ approval to raise Rs7,000 crore through bonds.

The company has proposed a special resolution at its annual general meeting on 23 September for raising up to Rs7,000 crore, OIL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

OIL intends to raise the amount through issue of redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds on private placement basis from domestic as well as international markets in one or more tranches, the filing said. The proposal to confirm payment of interim dividend and to declare final dividend for 2016-17 on equity shares of the company is also listed on the agenda of the meeting.

The proposals for appointment of P. Chandrasekaran as director (exploration & development) and to adopt financial results for 2017 are also listed on the agenda of the AGM.