Market Live: Sensex down over 230 points, Nifty slips below 10,300 levels, bank stocks fall
BSE Sensex falls over 230 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 100 points in opening trade on Thursday against the previous session’s closing ahead of the key fiscal deficit and gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the day. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. A Reuters poll of 52 economists over the past week showed GDP growth likely rose to 6.4% from a year ago in the July-September quarter, from 5.7% in the previous period. India’s gross value-added (GVA) growth estimate likely accelerated to 6.2%, from 5.6%. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.20 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 233.23 points, or 0.69%, at 33,369.53, while the Nifty 50 fell 73.15 points, or 0.71%, to 10,288.15.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarIndian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.32. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.039%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%.
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 09 24 AM IST
