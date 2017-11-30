 Market Live: Sensex down over 230 points, Nifty slips below 10,300 levels, bank stocks fall - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Modified: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 10 28 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex down over 230 points, Nifty slips below 10,300 levels, bank stocks fall

BSE Sensex falls over 230 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Thursday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell over 100 points in opening trade on Thursday against the previous session’s closing ahead of the key fiscal deficit and gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the day. The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, fell in the morning hours. The Indian rupee opened lower against the US dollar. A Reuters poll of 52 economists over the past week showed GDP growth likely rose to 6.4% from a year ago in the July-September quarter, from 5.7% in the previous period. India’s gross value-added (GVA) growth estimate likely accelerated to 6.2%, from 5.6%. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.20 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 233.23 points, or 0.69%, at 33,369.53, while the Nifty 50 fell 73.15 points, or 0.71%, to 10,288.15.
  • 10.17 am IST Jewellery stocks trade lowerJewellery stocks fell. Tara Jewels fell 8.3%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd declined 2.4%, PC Jeweller Ltd 1.8%, Titan Co Ltd 0.7%, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd 3%.
  • 10.15 am IST Dr. Reddy’s Labs shares rise over 1%Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rose 1.3% to Rs 2306 after CNBC reported that German regulator approves Dr. Reddy’s Duvvada unit till December 2018.
  • 10.13 am IST Healthcare Global shares rise 5% after brokerage firm upgradeHealthcare Global Enterprises Ltd rose 5% to Rs295 after brokerage firm Goldman has upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
  • 9.37 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 165.53 points, or 0.49%, at 33,437.23, while the Nifty 50 fell 54.05 points, or 0.52%, to 10,307.25.
  • 9.35 am IST Banking stocks trade lowerBanking stocks fell. Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.4%, Axis Bank 1.3%, State Bank of India 1.3%, Punjab National Bank 1.5%, Yes Bank 0.6%, Indian Bank 2.2%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1.7%, Syndicate Bank 1.7%, IDBI Bank 1.5%, Andhra Bank 1.2%.
  • 9.33 am IST McLeod Russel shares fall after block dealMcLeod Russel India Ltd fell 5% to Rs208.45 after huge block deal. Around 9.2% stake or 10.10 million shares of the company changed hands in a single block deal, Bloomberg reported. However, details of the buyers and sellers were not known.
  • 9.30 am IST Den Networks shares rise after Norges Bank buys stakeDen Networks Ltd rose 2.3% to Rs95 after Norges Bank bought 23.88 lakh shares or 1.2% equity stake at Rs92.75 each in the company.
  • 9.27 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarIndian rupee weakened against the US dollar. The rupee was trading at 64.53 a dollar, down 0.33% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.32. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.039%, compared to its previous close of 7.030%.
  • 9.16 am IST Sensex, Nifty open lowerBSE Sensex opened lower by 136.64 points, or 0.41%, at 33,466.12, while the Nifty 50 fell 28.60 points, or 0.28%, to 10,332.70.
First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 09 24 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »