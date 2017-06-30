Opening bell: Asian markets open lower; UltraTech, Indigo in news

US stocks end lower; Asian markets follow suit

US equities fell on Thursday as technology’s latest drop washed out strong gains from the big banks.

Asian bourses opened lower on Friday morning after a softer lead from Wall Street as markets awaited key economic data out of China.

UltraTech-Jaypee cement deal closed in relief to banks

UltraTech Cement Ltd has closed its acquisition of cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd for Rs16,189 crore. For a consortium of banks led by ICICI Bank Ltd, it is the conclusion of the biggest “stressed assets” resolution yet in the country.

CRISIL buys 8.8% stake in CARE Ratings

CRISIL Ltd said it bought 26.22 lakh shares or 8.82% stake in CARE Ratings Ltd in a block deal from Canara Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 1.36 times on Day 2

The initial public offer (IPO) of AU Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.36 times on the second day of the bidding.

Irda identifies 6 insurers to take over Sahara India Life Insurance

The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (Irda) has identified six insurance firms that can take over the business of Sahara India Life Insurance Co. Ltd after effectively winding up the company, a subsidiary of the Sahara Group.

Eris Lifesciences shares close slightly lower on stock market debut

Shares of Eris Lifesciences Ltd rose as much as 4% on debut after its Rs1,741.1 crore IPO received a subscription of more than three times when it closed earlier this month. However, the scrip closed down 0.32% at Rs601.05, while the benchmark Sensex index closed up 0.08% at 30,858 points.

Air India privatization: IndiGo expresses interest, hours after Cabinet decision

IndiGo, India’s biggest budget airline, has expressed unsolicited interest in Air India Ltd, becoming the first suitor to toss its hat in the ring after the federal cabinet approved a proposal to privatize the state-owned airline.

Azim Premji firm to buy 2.2% stake in Aditya Birla Capital for Rs700 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd, the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group, has signed an agreement to sell a 2.2% stake to PremjiInvest, the family investment arm of Wipro chairman Azim Premji, for around Rs700 crore.