MAS Financial IPO subscribed 41% so far on first day

MAS Financial plans to raise Rs2,275 crore through the share sale with a price band of Rs456-459 per share. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of MAS Financial Services Ltd was subscribed 41% on Friday, the first day of the shares sale.

As of 12.15pm, the IPO received bids for 2,910,656 shares against the total issue size of 7,124,910, according to data available with NSE. The IPO will close on 10 October.

The Gujarat-based firm plans to raise Rs2,275 crore through the share sale with a price band of Rs456-459 per share. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs233 crore. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to augment its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Analysts said the valuations of the non-banking finance company (NBFC) which lends to middle and lower income segments are reasonable. “At the upper band of the issue, the company trades is offered at 3.6 times post issue book value of Rs130 which is fairly priced in our view compared to peers,” said Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.