Last Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 10 44 PM IST

RIL to raise Rs2,500 crore via debentures

RIL has said it will make an offer for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs2,500 crore on 4 September
PTI
The RIL NCDs will be issued on private placement basis on 4 September. Photo: Bloomberg
The RIL NCDs will be issued on private placement basis on 4 September. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday said it will make an offer for issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs2,500 crore next week.

“Pursuant to the authority given by the shareholders of the company at the annual general meeting held on 21July 2017 it is proposed to make an offer for issuance of non- convertible debentures...on private placement basis on Monday, 4 September 2017 aggregating Rs2,500 crore to be listed on the stock exchanges,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

The net proceeds of the issue will be utilised inter-alia for refinancing of existing borrowings and for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business, it said.

First Published: Wed, Aug 30 2017. 10 44 PM IST
Topics: RIL non-convertible debentures Reliance Industries NCDs RIL fund raising

