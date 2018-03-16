 Market Live: Sensex sinks 200 points, Nifty below 10300, metal stocks fall - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex sinks 200 points, Nifty below 10300, metal stocks fall

BSE Sensex falls over 250 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 10 41 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Friday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices opened lower for a third straight day on Friday following mixed sentiment in global equity markets. Asian shares traded higher, while US stocks ended lower over latest developments related to global trade and an ongoing Russia investigation. In the opening trade, BSE Sensex fell over 100 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded below the 10,350 level. The Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 212.18 points, or 0.63%, to 33,473.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 62.85 points, or 0.61%, to 10,297.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, capital goods and telecom traded lower, while energy, oil and gas, and metal declined.
  • 10.37 am IST M&M shares gain after brokerage ups price targetMahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares rose 1.6% to Rs747 after brokerage firm Jefferies India upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold earlier. It also increased its target price to Rs860 a share from Rs820 a share.
  • 10.35 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares trade lowerFortis Healthcare Ltd shares fell 1.3% to Rs158.20 after Yes Bank sold nearly 2.2% stake in the company via block deal.
  • 10.33 am IST Wipro shares riseWipro Ltd shares rose 0.8% to Rs295.50 after the company said it invested $2.02 million to acquire 20% stake in Avaamo Inc
  • 9.45 am IST Jaiprakash Associates shares jump 15%Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares rose 15% to Rs22 after ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises bought 3 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs18.37 a share.
  • 9.43 am IST Aurobindo Pharma stock rises on USFDA approvalAurobindo Pharma Ltd shares gained 1.5% to Rs581.25 after the company said it got USFDA approval for HIV drug, Abacavir Sulfate solution.
  • 9.40 am IST Religare, Edelweiss call off deal over approval delayReligare Enterprises Ltd shares fell 4.3% while Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose 1% to Rs272.65. Edelweiss said in a notice to BSE that pact to buy Religare’s securities operation was called off, citing failure to get clearances in agreed timeline.
  • 9.37 am IST IPOs break all records in the big March rushIPOs worth Rs15,000 crore have already been announced in March. Issuances worth Rs82,500 crore are expected to be completed in FY18, double the previous record in FY08.
  • 9.35 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 64.96 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.633%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.33 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 157.50 points, or 0.47%, to 33,528.04, while the Nifty 50 fell 40.80 points, or 0.39%, to 10,319.35.
First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
