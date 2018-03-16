Live now
Market Live: Sensex sinks 200 points, Nifty below 10300, metal stocks fall
BSE Sensex falls over 250 points, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,300. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 10 41 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.40 am ISTMarket update
- 10.37 am ISTM&M shares gain after brokerage ups price target
- 10.35 am ISTFortis Healthcare shares trade lower
- 10.33 am ISTWipro shares rise
- 9.45 am ISTJaiprakash Associates shares jump 15%
- 9.43 am ISTAurobindo Pharma stock rises on USFDA approval
- 9.40 am ISTReligare, Edelweiss call off deal over approval delay
- 9.37 am ISTIPOs break all records in the big March rush
- 9.35 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.33 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices opened lower for a third straight day on Friday following mixed sentiment in global equity markets. Asian shares traded higher, while US stocks ended lower over latest developments related to global trade and an ongoing Russia investigation. In the opening trade, BSE Sensex fell over 100 points and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded below the 10,350 level. The Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 212.18 points, or 0.63%, to 33,473.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 62.85 points, or 0.61%, to 10,297.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, capital goods and telecom traded lower, while energy, oil and gas, and metal declined.
- 9.40 am IST Religare, Edelweiss call off deal over approval delayReligare Enterprises Ltd shares fell 4.3% while Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose 1% to Rs272.65. Edelweiss said in a notice to BSE that pact to buy Religare’s securities operation was called off, citing failure to get clearances in agreed timeline.
- 9.37 am IST IPOs break all records in the big March rushIPOs worth Rs15,000 crore have already been announced in March. Issuances worth Rs82,500 crore are expected to be completed in FY18, double the previous record in FY08.
Why is there a big rush of IPOs this March? Read all about it here by @mobis_philipose and @PallaviPengonda https://t.co/edPb3IR4y5— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) March 16, 2018
- 9.35 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 64.96 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.633%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Latest News »
Bill seeking to double tax free gratuity payment to organized sector workers passed
The greatest band you’ve probably never heard
The world economy risks turning too hot to handle as G20 meets
India takes nuclear non-proliferation very seriously: Nirmala Sitharaman
Edelweiss ends deal to buy Religare Enterprises’ securities unit
Mark to Market »
Should investors worry about the challenge against India’s export subsidies at WTO?
Emerging markets remain a favourite haunt for consumer goods companies
Bharat Forge: All cylinders are firing well to support premium valuation
HAL IPO: Modest valuations but what about growth?
IPOs break all records in the big March rush