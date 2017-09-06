Bharat Road Network IPO subscribed 22% on Day 1

Bharat Road Network has fixed price band of Rs195-205 per share for its IPO and aims to raise Rs600 crore. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offer of Bharat Road Network was subscribed 22% on the first day of the three-day bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO of Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance company, received bids for 64,09,765 shares against the total issue size of 2,93,00,000 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 19%, non-institutional investors 1% and retail investors 76%.

Bharat Road Network has fixed price band of Rs195-205 per share for its IPO and aims to raise Rs600 crore.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advancing of subordinate debt in the form of interest free unsecured loan to its subsidiary STPL for part-financing of the STPL Project, among others.

INGA Capital, Investec Capital Services and Srei Capital Markets are managing the IPO.