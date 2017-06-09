Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open lower, Infosys shares fall 3%

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened lower on Friday. The broader Nifty, too, fell in the opening hours. The Indian rupee, tracking Asian currencies, fell marginally against the US dollar. The shares of Reliance Industries and NTPC rose, whereas the shares of Infosys, GAIL and Wipro fell.

■ 9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 43 points, or 0.14%, to 31,170, while the Nifty 50 falls 20 points, or 0.21%, to 9,627.

■ 9.25am: Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) fell 2.3% to Rs86.70. According to DNA report, HDIL owes Rs144 crore to Central Bank of India. It has failed to repay, and the bank has taken symbolic possession of its property in Kurla West.

■ 9.20am: Reliance Industries Ltd shares rise 1.4% to Rs1,348.50. State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) lost nearly 12 percentage points market share in the fuel retailing business to private firms such as Essar Oil, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Shell India in 2016-17

■ 9.18am: Infosys Ltd shares fall 3.5% to Rs923.05 after The Economic Times reported that its founders said to exploring selling of their entire stake in the company. Other IT companies, too, fell. TCS fell 1.1%, Wipro Ltd 1.7%, HCL Technologies Ltd 0.3%, Tech Mahindra Ltd 1.1%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.28 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.26, down 0.06% from its Thursday’s close of 64.21.

■ 9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.534% compared to its previous close of 6.532%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. Philippines peso was up 0.15%, South Korean won 0.12%, Thai baht 0.09% and Indonesian rupiah 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.2%, China offshore 0.08% and Taiwan dollar 0.04%.

■ 8.45am: US equities closed mostly higher on Thursday as Wall Street digested former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony.