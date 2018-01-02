Silly Monks IPO to open on 5 January, plans to raise Rs15.12 crore

Silly Monks IPO will close on 10 January. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based Silly Monks Entertainment’s initial public offer (IPO), through which the firm plans to raise Rs15.12 crore, would open for subscription on 5 January.

Silly Monks Entertainment would be the first digital entertainment company to be listed on NSE’s small and medium- sized enterprises (SME) platform Emerge.

The firm will raise Rs15.12 crore through the public offer of 12.60 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs10 each, the company said in a statement.

The lead manager of the issue, which will close on 10 January, is Aryaman Financial Services and the registrar to the issue is Bigshare Services.