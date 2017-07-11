Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 07 28 PM IST

Indian soybeans post biggest intraday fall in more than 9 months

Indian soybean front-month futures recorded their biggest intraday fall in more than nine months on Tuesday on profit-booking and concerns of oversupply

Sudarshan Varadhan
July soybean futures closed 2.9% lower at Rs2,915 ($45.17) per 100kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange. Photo: Reuters
July soybean futures closed 2.9% lower at Rs2,915 ($45.17) per 100kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Indian soybean front-month futures recorded their biggest intraday fall in more than nine months on Tuesday on profit-booking and as expectations of more rainfall raised concerns of oversupply.

July soybean futures closed 2.9% lower at Rs2,915 ($45.17) per 100kg on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). Earlier in the session, they slipped as much as about 3%, in their biggest intraday fall since October 2016.

    The contract rose 5.8% up to Monday’s close since the expiry of the June contract.

    Indian July soyoil futures were down 0.2% at Rs642 per 10kg, as of 6:58pm, while rapeseed futures ended 1.2% lower at Rs3,600. Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 11 2017. 07 28 PM IST
    Topics: soybeans futures NCDEX intraday fall soybean prices soybeans oversupply

