Opening bell: Asian stocks open subdued; HDFC Bank, Bank of India in news
Asian stocks dip in morning trade
Asian markets opened lower. Stocks fell in the morning trade as euphoria over the passage of the US tax cuts ebbed. Overnight US markets closed lower. S&P 500 at 2,681 is down 0.3%.
HDFC Bank looks to raise Rs24,000 crore via share sale
HDFC Bank Ltd is planning to raise up to Rs24,000 crore through a combination of preferential allotment and qualified institutional placement. The bank will be raising nearly a third of the amount from its parent HDFC Ltd.
RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action
Bank of India Ltd (BoI) became the eighth lender to come under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) prompt corrective action, as bad loans soared and return on assets turned negative. The regulator also placed additional restrictions on United Bank of India Ltd.
Lenders put Jaypee Group firm for sale
Lenders have put up for sale Prayagraj Power Generation Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, adding yet another entity from the Jaypee Group to the list of companies in various stages of debt resolution, reports Mint.
Insolvency plea filed against Gitanjali Gems
Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and his wife, actor Lara Dutta, have filed an insolvency petition against jewellery manufacturer Gitanjali Gems Ltd. The couple endorse the Gitanjali brand.
IVRCL inks pact to sell two subsidiaries
IVRCL Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement with Singapore-based Cube Highways and Infrastructure pte. Ltd for sale of equity in two subsidiary companies that operate two tollways in Tamil Nadu, reports The Hindu Business Line.
Edelweiss Group acquires Religare’s securities business
The Edelweiss Group announced the acquisition of Religare Enterprises Ltd’s securities business, which includes commodities broking, and depository participant services.
2G verdict to decide fate of top India Inc leaders today
Lastly, the Central Bureau of Investigation court in New Delhi will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on the 2G spectrum scam, deciding the fate of several top leaders of Indian industry and politics, reports Business Standard.
